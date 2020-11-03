(Video) Diogo Jota is incredible: Portuguese scores ‘exquisite finish’ v Atalanta early on

Diogo Jota – what a player this man is.

The Portuguese opened the scoring tonight v Atalanta, scoring a superb goal when played through.

Steve McManaman on commentary for BT Sport described to goal as ‘exquisite’.

Jota, starting ahead of Roberto Firmino for the first time, peeled off the centre-back, used his strength to avoid his tackle, and nonchalantly chipped the keeper with his wrong foot.

He’s scored in four consecutive appearances now – and five in total. He’s already looking like a monumental bargain and a player who could actually go on to be as effective as Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.