(Video) Diogo Jota scores his 2nd goal v Atalanta and jaws are dropping everywhere

Have Liverpool gone and signed Pele?!

Diogo Jota scored in his past three appearances, and tonight, in the first-half has registered another brace!

The Portuguese opened the scoring with a left, then made it 2-0 on the night with an even better effort.

Jota controlled the high ball and then slammed it in with his right…

Fans on Twitter are going crazy at the form Jota is in, and rightly so.

Remember, he only cost £40m, and was essentially signed as a sub – but right now – he should be considered one of the first names on the team sheet.