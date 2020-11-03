(Video) Haaland spoke of “dream” to play at Anfield in 2019; comments made more interesting amid link

Liverpool fans were put on red alert as RB Salzburg sporting director, Christoph Freund, revealed he believes Erling Haaland will sign for the Reds in the future.

The Norway international is obviously now plying his trade with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, but he spent two years with the Austrian champions.

Speaking to Sky90 (via Welt and Sport Witness), Freund said: “When TV expert Lothar Matthäus enumerated possible switch options, his friend agreed with they keyword Liverpool FC: ‘He will land there.’“

This quote is for sure interesting – and you can read more here – but some older comments from Haaland himself are now even more intriguing.

In the video below, you will see the then-Salzburg star say playing at Anfield is a “dream come true” ahead of the Champions League clash in 2019.