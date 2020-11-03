(Video) How Erling Haaland reacted to drawing Liverpool in 2019, after ‘he will land there’ claims

Liverpool fans rightly got quite excited last night when Red Bull Salzburg chief Christoph Freund stated that we’d be a perfect and likely destination for Erling Haaland.

“That’s where he will land,” Freund told Goal. “He can play for any club in the world. With his mentality, his will, with his self-confidence he can make a mark on European football in the next ten years.”

The Norwegian superstar currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, but there’s a clause in his contract that means he’ll be available for between £60m and £70m in 2022 – a very reasonable price – in our opinion.

By then, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will all be in their thirties and it might be that Liverpool need to consider bringing in replacements.

Haaland would be a brilliant potential option. He’s rapid, strong, an incredible finisher and someone who’ll do great things in any league.

When Rb Salzburg drew Liverpool in the Champions League last year, Haaland, before his Dortmund switch, was completely over the moon.

Maybe he’d quite enjoy playing at Anfield more regularly!