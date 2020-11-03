(Video) “I’m playing in the best team of my career…”: Jota lauds team-mates after first hat-trick for Reds

Diogo Jota was on fire as Liverpool put five past Atalanta in the Champions League; the Portugal international bagging a hat-trick inside an hour.

The forward didn’t take long, scoring his first in the 16th minute before adding his second ahead of the half-time break in the 33rd minute with an absoluter cracker.

Speaking after the game, Jota “I’m playing in the best team of my career,” as he moved to heap praise on his team-mates after a glittering performance.

Take a watch of the video – including the full quote – below (via BT Sport):