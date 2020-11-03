(Video) Klopp can’t help but laugh as Robbo fires absolute stinker of a shot goalward from range

Diogo Jota stole the show in the first-half as the Portugal international bagged himself a brace in Italy as Liverpool took on Atalanta in the Champions League.

The Reds were absolutely fluid throughout the game, creating loads of chances and not one player putting a foot wrong in the first period.

Kind of, anyway!

Andy Robertson had a shot in the first-half and it was about as good as you’d expect from a defender renowned for his ability to assist goals, not score them!

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but laugh at the Scot for the effort. Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):