(Video) Man United fans argue Steven Gerrard should replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as boss

You know times are getting a bit rough at Old Trafford when you read that headline right there…

A couple of Manchester United fans have argued the case Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard should take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Brett, a supporter of the Red Devils, called up talkSPORT to express this view and it was dismissed out of hand, given the Scouser’s history with their biggest rivals.

Host Darren Bent, while not exactly agreeing with the caller, explained why it could be difficult for Gerrard to turn down United if they came knocking…

Take a watch/listen of the video below (via talkSPORT):