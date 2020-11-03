(Video) Mic picks up Klopp’s argument with ref after yellow card with Reds 5-0 up

We absolutely love the fact Jurgen Klopp cared enough about his side not being awarded a penalty at 5-0 up that his complaints earned him a booking!

Because there isn’t a crowd, cameras and mics easily picked up the boss’s conversation with the referee on the matter, as well.

He seems a little frustrated with the decision, gesticulating at the fourth official, who alerted the referee to the complaints in the first place.

Despite the booking, Klopp totally nailed tonight. He made big decisions by picking Rhys Williams at the back and Curits Jones in midfield, with Diogo Jota ahead of Roberto Firmino up top – and it worked a treat.

Watch Klopp’s barney, below!

Pics courtesy of BT SPORT: