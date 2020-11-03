(Video) Mo Salah runs with ball from halfway line and scores v Atalanta as Liverpool go crazy

Get in – Liverpool are running riot in Bergamo! Diogo Jota stole the show in the first half, bagging a brilliant brace – but Mo Salah didn’t take long to get on the score-sheet!
The Egyptian picked up the ball on the half-way line and stormed toward Atalanta’s penalty area, leaving a trail of smoke in his wake.
Salah obviously made no mistake, cutting onto his left and finishing as he often does.
Take a look at the video below (via beIN/BT Sport):
Salah’s goal
