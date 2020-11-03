(Video) Robbo and Jota share a cute moment after Diogo gets hat-trick ball

Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick tonight v Atalanta, meaning he’s currently on seven for the campaign already.

The Portuguese was jaw-dropping and could have had four or five. He also made one for Sadio Mane, displaying his excellent creative attributes as well.

Post-match, Jota was given the match-ball for his treble, and his new friend Andy Robertson gave him a loving squeeze!

We quite like his little run before the rib-dig, actually.

It was also good to see Kostas Tsimikas come on and get minutes – not to mention the performances of Rhys Williams and Curtis Jones – two teenagers.

What a night!