(Video) Sadio Mane makes it 4-0 to Liverpool with a stunning goal on monumental European night

Before the hour mark tonight, Diogo Jota had scored twice with one apiece for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

The performance (at the time of writing) has been sensational – with every single player looking superb on and off the ball.

Mane’s goal was a peach, too. Jota sent him through and the Senegalese chipped the keeper with his left foot.

It reminded us of his finish v Manuel Neuer v Bayern Munich, actually.

Jota is a special player and if anything, he’s making Mane and Salah even better!

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport:

