(Video) Sadio Mane’s breathtaking back-heel pass shows the genius of our no.10

Sadio Mane is a wonderful technician, he really is.

The brilliant Senegalese started today in a front-three alongside Mo Salah and Diogo Jota, and although the latter will rightly get the headlines for his first-half brace, was excellent.

Mane had one moment which got us off our seats in the eighth minute, in which he expertly found an onrushing Gini Wijnaldum with a back-heel pass.

How he even saw it is beyond us, but the manner in which he laid it perfectly into the path of his Dutch team-mate is just as astonishing.

One of the very, very best on the planet!

Courtesy of BT Sport: