(Video) This ridiculous decision from a month ago shows why Mo Salah has to go down when kicked…

Mo Salah should have been given a stonewall penalty v Aston Villa a month back – but despite VAR being ready and available – he wasn’t.

You can check out the video below. He doesn’t have to ‘go down,’ as he literally has no choice in the matter.

So when Salah is kicked in the ankle and chooses to go down in the hope of being awarded a penalty – you can understand why.

Of all players we’ve seen, Salah is one of the most unfortunate in term of fouls given. Last year, Jack Grealish was given 167 fouls.

Mo was given just 18.

This is not a player that benefits from going to ground, given he doesn’t get fouls at anywhere the regularity you’d expect from an elite attacker involved in so many one-on-ones.

And what’s even worse, is that following the stupid criticism of him being fouled v West Ham, it’s now going to be ever harder for him to get a spot-kick going forward.

Did #AVFC get away with one here? 👀 McGinn blocks off Salah in the box but Martin Atkinson waves away the appeals! 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📲 Get the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/on9ePRt3St — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 4, 2020