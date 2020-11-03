(Video) Trent reveals key source of motivation which sparked his Liverpool career

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold grew up around the corner from Melwood in West Derby and has explained how this served as a motivation for him to break into the Reds’ team.

The youngster was on press conference duty ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with Atalanta and was asked about the club’s move to a new training facility.

Trent said that Melwood was where he wanted to be when he was a kid and explained how it was more influential in his early aspiration than Anfield.

Take a watch of the video below: