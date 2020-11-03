(Video) Wijnaldum nutmegs Henderson with header as Matip comically watches on

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was left with egg on his face in the Reds’ pre-Atalanta training session at Melwood on Monday afternoon.

The midfielder was nutmegged by team-mate Gini Wijnaldum with a header!

The Dutchman was was doing a drill with the skipper when a wayward headed pass found its way through Hendo’s legs.

What makes the following clip all the funnier is Joel Matip, who just watches on with presumably an idiomatic grin on his face.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV):