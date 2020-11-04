Aldridge makes Jota & Firmino declaration ahead of Man City clash – but he’s wrong

Liverpool legend John Aldridge took to Twitter last night to express his delight over Diogo Jota’s unbelievable performance in the Reds’ 5-0 win over Atalanta.

The Portugal international bagged a hat-trick and was a headache for the entire match, until he was substituted off for fellow forward Roberto Firmino.

Shortly after the full-time whistle, Aldo took to Twitter to declare that Jota has cemented his place for our clash with Manchester City – at the expense of the Brazilian.

Top performance tonight folks👍🏻great goals,great play and clean sheet.PERFECT!Jota has cemented his place for Sunday!Bobbys been struggling for some time,so it’s very timely!The competition will do them all no arm.ynwa — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) November 3, 2020

While it’s obvious heaping praise on Jota is absolutely the right thing to do, suggesting Firmino will now be dropped for our biggest game of the season so far isn’t.

We’d go as far as to suggest he will be one of the first names on the team-sheet, with the Brazilian still very much vital to how Liverpool play.

It’s actually a little weird to attack the Brazilian just because Jota is playing well as they’re used differently, and the idea that Bobby is struggling is lazy and shows a lack of understanding.

While his goal-scoring exploits have certainly taken a hit, he is still the best false-nine around and his inclusion will be dictated by how Jurgen Klopp sets up – not a lack of goals.

That being said, don’t be shocked if Jota does play against City – he’s nailed-on to at least come off the bench if we need to score – just don’t expect Firmino to be dropped for the big games!