“I’m very proud…”: Salah’s modest response to equalling Gerrard’s record is brilliant

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah offered a modest response when asked about equalling a record set by club legend Steven Gerrard.

The forward scored his 21st Champions League goal for the Reds against Atalanta last night, goning level with the former captain’s total.

It’s an incredible achievement and shows the calibre of player Salah really is – he’s world-class and has already cemented his status as a Liverpool legend with the silverware he’s picked up.

Speaking after the game, the Egyptian was informed of the record he’s now equalled and his response was typically humble.

“Of course I’m very happy to be the highest one. Steven Gerrard is a legend for the club. It’s something I’m very proud of,” he told the club’s official website.

MORE: Crouch believes shining Liverpool star is good enough to break up world-class trio

“But as I’ve said before, the most important thing is the team. So I’m happy to score goals to help the team to win games, that’s the most important thing.”

Salah has scored 103 goals for Liverpool since joining from Roma ahead of the 2017/18 season, making 164 appearances across all competitions.

He’s found the back of the net nine times this season in just 12 games, as the Egyptian rediscovers his lethal form in front of goal, which wasn’t quite at his ridiculously high standard last season.