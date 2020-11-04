Milner drops a dad joke as he praises the exceptional rise of new team-mate Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota’s hat-trick last night means he’s now scored seven goals in his first ten Liverpool appearances. This is the best record since Robbie Fowler, but actually probably more impressive as he’s only started five games!

James Milner came off the bench in the second-half and was typically astute and smart in all he did – shoring up the midfield as the Reds eased off following a 15 minute blitz.

The vice-captain took to Twitter to laud his new team-mate at full-time, too, using a horrendous dad joke in the process!

‘JOTA performance from this guy,’ he said!

Milner initially came on at left-back, but moved into his favoured role as Kostas Tsimikas entered the fray for his first appearance since September.

The Greek did well and it’s nice we now have a genuine alternative to Robbo at the back, too.