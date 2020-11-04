(Photo) Atalanta fans leave surprising message for Liverpool outside their stadium

Liverpool were made to feel very welcome by Atalanta fans in Bergamo, as supporters of the Serie A side left a surprising message outside their stadium.

The Reds ran out 5-0 winners at the Stadio Atleti Azzuri d’Italia, with Diogo Jota bagging a hat-trick in a game the Premier League champions well and truly dominated.

It appears some Atalanta supporters left a touching message for the Liverpool team ahead of kick-off, writing “Welcome Reds, it’s an honour to have you here,” on a banner which was attached to some gates outside their stadium.

Classy! Hopefully we can make the Italians feels just as welcome when they visit Anfield.

Take a look at the photo below: