RB Leipzig crack 5-0 joke on Twitter as Liverpool thrash Atalanta in the Champions League

Football clubs tend to act one of two ways on social media – they’re either a professional representation of the team, or they just mess around with fans and other figures in the game online.

Liverpool are more of the former, but Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig definitely fall into the category of the latter and a fresh example from last night shows it.

The Reds smashed Atalanta 5-0 in the Champions League as Premier League clubs continue to flex their muscles in Europe’s elite competition.

And Leipzig saw this as an opportunity to crack a little joke, while (I guess) also showing their support for the fallen Serie A side…

Chin up!

We know how this feels 😬 — Die Roten Bullen (@DieRotenBullen) November 3, 2020

MORE: (Video) Klopp shows class after Liverpool win 5-0; labels Atalanta a top side & refuses to gloat

The joke is that Leipzig were just battered 5-0 by our closest rivals Manchester United – but at least the Germans get to say they were away from home!

It’s a little weird to see clubs acting this way on social media, but it seems more and more are joining in with the light-hearted fun.

Most Premier League clubs still operate their Twitter accounts as official sources of important information, so it’s rare we see this type of a reaction after a Liverpool game.