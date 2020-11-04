(Video) Diogo Jota v Atalanta highlights: Wow, wow, wow, wow…

Diogo Jota scored a brilliant hat-trick last night against Atalanta to help Liverpool on our way to a 5-0 victory in the Champions League.

We now have nine points from three games and are cruising through the Group, with two home games still left to play.

Jota was spellbinding. He bagged three, registered an assist and could have got a few more. The manner in which he switched positions with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane was breathtaking, and he’ll surely keep his spot in the side for the Manchester City game, despite the fact it looked like Roberto Firmino was being rested for it.

Liverpool now have four world-class attackers for three positions. Jota is the attacker we’ve been waiting for to support Mo, Sadio and Bobby – and now he’s here.

Sensational.