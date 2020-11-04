(Video) “Good performances never give me a headache”: Klopp buzzes over Jota’s hat-trick & makes Firmino declaration

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp commented on the performance of new signing Diogo Jota in last night’s 5-0 win over Atalanta which saw the Portugal international bag a hat-trick.

Speaking to the press after the game, the boss was asked about Roberto Firmino and whether the performances of Jota is giving him any trouble over selecting his team.

“Good performances never give me a headache,” Klopp responded, and continued to explain that Diogo and Bobby are team-mates and it’s not a competition – they’ll both play games this season.

