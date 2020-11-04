(Video) How Klopp reacted on touchline to Jota’s brilliant second: ‘What a finish, Diogo!’

Jurgen Klopp has a lovely problem right now in terms of his Liverpool attackers.

He has four world-class options in Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, with an in-form Xherdan Shaqiri knocking at the door as well.

That’s before mentioning Divock Origi and Taki Minamino.

Jota bagged a hat-trick last night, and was the best player on the park as the Reds were rampant in Bergamo v Atalanta, all but confirming our Champions League Group Stage progression.

As Jota scored his second, Klopp bellowed, ‘What a finish, Diogo!’ – as you can see in the below tweet and just about hear in the video!

It’s such an exciting feeling having a new lad this good – it really is.

"What a finish, Diogo!" Jürgen Klopp's touchline reaction to Jota's second goal was probably the same as all of ours. What a signing, what a player. pic.twitter.com/Xav8AHoRWn — James Carroll (@James_Carroll84) November 3, 2020