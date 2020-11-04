(Video) “If you share the responsibly…it can work”: Klopp buzzes over Rhys Williams as LFC register clean sheet

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was more than happy with 19-year-old Rhys Williams’ performance as the Reds beat Atalanta 5-0 in the Champions League away from home.
The young centre-half proved he can step up and play with the big boys, with an impressive showing against one of Europe’s top attacking sides.
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp said “if you share the responsibility…it can work,” when asking about playing with only one recognised senior central defender in Joe Gomez.
Take a watch of the video below:
"If you share the responsibly…it can work out" – Klopp discusses a clean sheet for Rhys Williams and co. in the #UCL 💪 #LFC pic.twitter.com/eK9gEaVUnW
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 3, 2020
COMMENTS