(Video) “If you share the responsibly…it can work”: Klopp buzzes over Rhys Williams as LFC register clean sheet

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was more than happy with 19-year-old Rhys Williams’ performance as the Reds beat Atalanta 5-0 in the Champions League away from home.

The young centre-half proved he can step up and play with the big boys, with an impressive showing against one of Europe’s top attacking sides.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp said “if you share the responsibility…it can work,” when asking about playing with only one recognised senior central defender in Joe Gomez.

Take a watch of the video below: