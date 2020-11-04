(Video) Klopp shows class after Liverpool win 5-0; labels Atalanta a top side & refuses to gloat

Jurgen Klopp is never really one to gloat, but after a smashing 5-0 victory over Atalanta away from home in the Champions League, you’d understand a little bit of self-indulgence.
The Liverpool boss was presented with an opportunity to do so when a journalist in his post-match press conference asked the German to comment on the dominating performance.
Klopp referred the reporter to the comments he made pre-game, when he said Atalanta are a top side, showing his class and just general respect for the opposition. Love that!
Take a watch of the video below:
"We are good as well" – Klopp isn't interested in talking down Atalanta, the boss recognises they're a top side 👊 #LFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/YLBMOO4qoI
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 3, 2020
