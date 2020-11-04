(Video) Look at the unreal throw-in that led to Liverpool’s fourth goal

Do you remember when Liverpool were slated by media dinosaurs like Andy Gray and (we’re afraid to say) Steve Nicol when Jurgen Klopp decided to appoint Thomas Gronnemark as a throw-in coach?
The backlash was stupid, but yet again, hindsight was proven the German right and his doubters wrong.
We scored a brilliant fourth last night, and it all stemmed from a remarkably clever throw-in from Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The Scouser saw Mo Salah’s peeling, in-field run and launched it into his path. And with a few touches, Salah set Sadio Mane through on goal, with the no.10 finishing beautifully.
As simple as that. And one we imagine came right from Gronnemark’s copybook!
Next time someone asks why we recruited a throw-ins coach, here’s why from r/LiverpoolFC
COMMENTS