(Video) “Serious?! I broke my nose 5 times, it was not a foul”: Mic picks up Klopp’s rant to referee

Liverpool were on fire last night, but that didn’t stop Jurgen Klopp getting upset with match officials despite the Reds being 5-0 up in the Champions League away from home.

The referee called for a foul by Gini Wijnaldum on an Atalanta player, but there was a reaction from the boss which confirmed he didn’t agree with the decision.

With no fans in the stadium it’s so much easier to hear things the players and coaches say – and so a mic picked up what Klopp said.

“You serious?! I broke my nose five times, it was not one time a foul,” the German shouted to the referee after a foul was given against Wijnaldum.

