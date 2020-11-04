(Video) ‘The world is sometimes a bad place…’ Klopp’s brilliant answer on Firmino/Jota question

Why is Diogo Jota’s brilliance used as a stick to beat Roberto Firmino?

They are team-mates. Having both world-class attackers available is superb for Liverpool and Liverpool fans – and it shouldn’t be that when Jota scores a goal Firmino’s name is immediately mentioned.

That’s so negative. That’s so ugly – especially when it’s coming from Liverpool fans. Can’t we enjoy nice things when they happen?

Jurgen Klopp agrees, anyway, and made the point much better than we ever could after the 5-0 victory last night.

Whoever starts on Sunday v Manchester City will be the choice of Klopp and should obviously get the full backing from supporters.

