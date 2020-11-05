Bundesliga club name their price for centre-half as Liverpool circle – report

Bundesliga outfit Schalke have reportedly named their price for promising defender Ozan Kabak amid links with Liverpool.

Most recently, Italian outlet Sport Mediaset claimed the Reds are ready to make a move for the Turkey international with Jurgen Klopp eager to sign a new centre-half as soon as possible.

According to BILD, Schalke have named their price for Kabak and will demand a fee of just £18million for the 20-year-old as they’re facing financial struggles.

The same report states Milan had an offer of the same figure turned down over the summer, but the board aren’t willing to reject such a fee again.

Kabak is one of the most exciting young defenders playing in Europe at the moment, and he’d be a fine addition to Liverpool’s squad.

The Reds are in need of a new recognised fourth-choice centre-back, especially after Virgil van Dijk’s injury, and the Turk could be the man for the job.

The emergence of Rhys Williams is pretty special this season, and he’s held his own in both the Champions League and Premier League. While the youngster probably deserves more time to prove himself, the pedigree of Kabak can’t be ignored and he’d be a great signing this winter if it comes off.