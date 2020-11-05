David Alaba is not currently a Liverpool target, despite rumours Reds will move for brilliant Bayern Munich star

Do we at EOTK think David Alaba would be a good Liverpool signing? Yes, very much so.

He’s a world-class left-back, a world-class centre-back and a very, very good midfielder.

The Austrian covers three positions, which Jurgen Klopp loves, and could be an ideal replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who is likely to depart next summer on a free of his own with a contract renewal looking increasingly unlikely.

But a source close to Bayern has told us that so far there is no interest in the 28-year-old, disappointingly – as we reached out hoping to hear some exciting news!

Alaba is instead holding out for a move to Spain, the source says, with Real Madrid and Barcelona keen – although we’re not sure the latter can add another superstar on huge wages to their roster given their current financial predicament.

Of course, things can change – and given Wijnaldum is leaving on a free – Alaba seems to us like a brilliant candidate to come in and provide that kind of experienced, tactically astute midfield option – while also offering us excellent cover at the back in multiple positions.

In January, most Reds assume a centre-back will be a priority, but the emergence of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, plus the brilliance of Fabinho in the role, hints to us that it’s not a guarantee.

As we know, Klopp has always preferred to find solutions from within when possible.