Diogo Jota injury update: Portuguese’s knock ‘nothing to worry about’ and 23-year-old should be fine for Sunday

Diogo Jota should be able to start v Manchester City on Sunday, despite receiving a slick knock following his hat-trick against Atalanta in the Champions League.

Carl Markham of the Press Association has tweeted as much – although Jurgen Klopp usually explains in more detail the injury situation of his entire squad on Fridays.

It’s by no means a headache, as it’s a terrific problem to have, but Klopp will be debating with his coaching team about who will make up the front-three alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane between Roberto Firmino and the in-form Jota.

In usual circumstances, Bobby would be one of the first names on the team-sheet against Pep Guardiola’s men, but Jota is on fire and it’s almost impossible to leave him out given what he’s contributed so far.

Plus, City will probably defend high, which will enable the Portuguese space in behind – the kind of space he brilliantly exploited midweek.

