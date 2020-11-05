Fabinho has held talks with Jurgen Klopp about extending his Liverpool contract – report

Liverpool have been given a welcome boost as uber-reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Fabinho has held talks with Jurgen Klopp over a contract extension.

The Brazilian has three years left on his current deal, but is a vital cog in the Premier League champions’ machine and is likely to be offered a new contract.

Speaking on his “Here We Go” podcast, Romano explained Fabinho is more than happy at Liverpool and is excited about the future of the club.

“Fabinho wants to extend his contract with Liverpool. He’s so happy for the future of Liverpool; [he has been] talking with Klopp about what’s going to happen in the future of the club,” he said.

MORE: Exclusive: Lowdown on Diogo Jota’s time in Portugal where Liverpool star cut his teeth

Fabinho has stepped in to replace the injured Virgil van Dijk in defence in recent weeks, starting a couple of games alongside Joe Gomez.

The midfielder sustained a hamstring injury in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Midtjylland in the Champions League and was replaced by youngster Rhys Williams.

Klopp has a tough call to make this weekend as Liverpool are up against Manchester City at the Etihad, where Gomez will start alongside one of several options.

Joel Matip is the natural choice, but the Cameroonian has only just resumed training after picking up a knock in the Merseyside Derby last month.