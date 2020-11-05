(Image) Roberto Firmino is the new cover star of a popular video game, replacing Luis Suarez & Gareth Bale

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is one of two new cover stars for Dream League Soccer 2021, alongside Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

It’s arguably the third-most popular football simulation video game in the world, behind only EA Sports’ FIFA and Konami’s PES series.

Dream League Soccer is played on mobile devices and its previous cover stars were Luis Suarez and Gareth Bale from 2018 until 2020.

Take a look at Bobby on the cover artwork below (and De Bruyne, we suppose):