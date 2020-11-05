(Image) “Take me back to 2014”: Daniel Agger tugs on LFC fans’ heart strings in Instagram post

Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger has expressed his feelings for the Reds in an Instagram post, in which he said “take me back to 2014” and shared a photo of himself in an old kit.

The great Dane left Anfield in 2014 after eight years, joining up shortly after our 2005 triumph in the UEFA Champions League at the age of 21.

Injuries hampered Agger’s career, with the former centre-half hanging up his boots at 31 – spending his final two years at childhood club Brondby.

Take a look at his latest Instagram post below: