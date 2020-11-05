(Images) Massive Nike & LFC leak as 87 designs are dumped online – including hats, hoodies & training kits for 2021/22

There has been a huge leak of Nike x Liverpool gear for the 2021/22 season by the ever-reliable OFOBALL.

They’ve dumped no fewer than 87 designs into a thread on their Twitter account, including some intriguing hats, hooded tops and training kits.

It seems like only yesterday we were all arguing over a bit of green on the collar and sleeve of the 2020/21 home kit – and now we already get to debate the new gear.

Take a look at the thread below (and follow the link to expand the thread to see all 87 designs):