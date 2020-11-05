LFC target Haaland in one of weirdest interviews we’ve ever seen…

Erling Haaland is a sensational footballer and has a release-clause which enables teams on the continent to snap him up for under £70m in 2022.

Liverpool have recently been linked to the Norwegian forward, after Red Bull Salzburg honcho Christian Freund predicted he’d end up at Anfield.

Last night, the striker bagged a brace in the Champions League v Club Brugge – but was then subject to the strangest post-match interview we’ve ever seen!

The interviewer asked Haaland some really, awkward mundane questions, which saw awkward, mundane answers – before questioning whether the 20-year-old would be taking a lady to bed that evening…

It turns out he meant a match-ball, not a sexual partner, but it still made for very uncomfortable viewing!