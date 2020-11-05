Liverpool contact Schalke defender ahead of possible transfer – and it’s not Kabak

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with young Schalke defender Malick Thiaw ahead of a possible future transfer.

According to German outlet BILD, the Reds have maintained contact with the 19-year-old through scouts – but his contract could be an issue.

Thiaw’s deal with Schalke runs until 2024 and there’s no release clause in it. The same report claims the club would be willing to accept a bid of £18million for Ozan Kabak, though.

The Turkey international is one of the most promising defenders playing in Europe right now, so it’s unclear what Schalke’s stance would be if he was sold.

Liverpool aren’t known to go into transfers all guns blazing, however – so there is a chance the Reds are just keeping an eye on the player for now.

With Thiaw’s contract running until 2024, the young German shouldn’t be going anywhere anytime soon, and if the Premier League champions are in contact then they’ll likely hear of interest from other parties.

Liverpool are said to be keen on bringing in a new central defender in an upcoming transfer window, and it now seems both Kabak and Thiaw could be options.