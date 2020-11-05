Liverpool legend wants Mo Salah to “embarrass” his goal-scoring record

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has commented on Mo Salah equalling his Champions League goal-scoring record for the Reds.

The Egyptian netted his 21st goal for the club in Europe’s elite competition as the Premier League champions battered Atalanta 5-0 in Bergamo, where Diogo Jota bagged a hat-trick.

Speaking ahead of Rangers’ game tonight against Portuguese outfit SL Benfica in the Europa League, Gerrard said he hopes Salah will “embarrass” his record and expects him to.

“I honestly think he’ll go on and embarrass my record and I hope that he does. That kind of thing is always there for strikers,” the former Liverpool captain is quoted as saying by the Herald.

It’s an incredible achievement and shows the calibre of player Salah really is – he’s world-class and has already cemented his status as a club legend with the silverware he’s picked up.

Speaking after the game against Atalanta this week, the Egyptian was informed of the record he’s now equalled and his response was typically humble.

“Of course I’m very happy to be the highest one. Steven Gerrard is a legend for the club. It’s something I’m very proud of,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“But as I’ve said before, the most important thing is the team. So I’m happy to score goals to help the team to win games, that’s the most important thing.”

Salah has scored 103 goals for Liverpool since joining from Roma ahead of the 2017/18 season, making 164 appearances across all competitions.

He’s found the back of the net nine times this season in just 12 games, as the Egyptian rediscovers his lethal form in front of goal, which wasn’t quite at his ridiculously high standard last season.