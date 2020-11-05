Liverpool players’ classy gesture for Diogo Jota after hat-trick proves no.20 is one of the boys

Following Diogo Jota’s hat-trick v Atalanta on Tuesday evening, the whole Match Day squad signed the match-ball, which he took home following his treble, EOTK understands.

The goals Jota scored reminded us of a young Michael Owen, or more recently, Fernando Torres – and Liverpool fans are desperately excited as to just how good the young winger could go on to be.

£40m+ seemed like a big fee for a player who at times was Wolves’ fifth choice forward in 2019/20, but the fact he’s already scored seven goals in just five starts for Liverpool proves we got the better of the deal – again.

Jota has rightly established a strong claim to be in the starting XI this weekend, which means Roberto Firmino would be on the bench against Manchester City – something that before Jota’s arrival – would seem unthinkable.

Still, if these are the options at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal, brilliant. This season is going to be congested and to have four world-class attackers for three positions is very exciting – especially considering Taki Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and even Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain when he returns from injury – can do a job there, too.