Liverpool predicted XI v. Man City: Jurgen Klopp has three huge decisions to make as duo return to training

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to make three big calls ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Manchester City this weekend.

Diogo Jota has certainly given the boss something to think about, bagging a hat-trick away from home against Atalanta in the Champions League.

The potential returns of Thiago and Joel Matip will also need the green light from Klopp, with the latter making the bench for game in Bergamo.

Matip and Naby Keita were notably involved in training at Melwood earlier this week ahead of the Reds’ Champions League clash, after spending time on the side-lines.

It’s hard to predict what the boss will do at the best of times, but here’s our predicted XI…

In goal will be Alisson, and the Brazilian will have a back-line of Joe Gomez, Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Big Joel’s appearance on the bench mid-week proves the centre-half is fit enough to play, and we’re tipping him to start at the Etihad on Sunday.

In midfield should be Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Keita. Although Thiago could be deemed fit, we think our No.8 will get the nod at this time.

Up top is where we’re likely to irk a few – we’re saying it’ll be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, with Jota absolutely coming off the bench at some point.

The Portugal star has hit the ground running, but we feel City present a threat we haven’t seen thus far in 2020/21 and the boss will stick with the pressing machine called Roberto this weekend.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Trent, Robbo, Hendo, Gini, Keita, Salah, Mane, Firmino