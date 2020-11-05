More annoying Thiago news as Liverpool’s trip to Manchester City draws closer

Thiago is not yet in full first-team training, which means it’s looking increasingly unlikely he’ll be fit to face Manchester City on Sunday.

The Spaniard was recklessly kicked by Richarlison at the end of the Merseyside Derby, which saw the Brazilian limp off and Thiago pick up what was described as a knock – but he hasn’t featured in the five games since.

We were hoping he’d be fit for the weekend’s fixture, the biggest of the season so far, but David Lynch has said he wasn’t seen today at Melwood.

No Thiago Alcantara in photos from #LFC's training session at Melwood this afternoon. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) November 5, 2020

When we pushed Lynch on Twitter, he said he was just as surprised as us…

One for the press conference tomorrow. Very surprised he isn't back in after returning to light training so long ago. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) November 5, 2020

By our reckoning, if he trains tomorrow, he has half a chance, but if not, he won’t be risked in the starting XI.

As a result, we think Jurgen Klopp will go with Joel Matip at the back, with Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita as his central three.

The latter is only just back from injury himself, but is more mobile than James Milner – and more experienced than teenage starlet Curtis Jones.