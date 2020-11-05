‘Revenge on Martial…’ 35-year-old Martin Skrtel pockets United strikers in shock win and Twitter loves it

Remember when Anthony Martial dribbled Martin Skrtel and Manchester United fans thought he was the second coming of Pele?!

Five years later, Martial is still at United and has not enjoyed a bigger moment.

Last night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost 2-1 to Istanbul Basaksehir – conceding an absolutely horrific goal to Demba Ba in the process.

To make matters worse, their old right-back Rafael was in the starting XI as well!

Twitter found it hilarious – while United fans couldn’t believe what they were watching…

We hope they beat Everton at the weekend though. We don’t want the Norwegian out a job!

Martin Škrtel made more tackles (4) than any other player in the first half. Not a single Man Utd player successfully dribbled past him. 🧱 pic.twitter.com/vEkjpTIT9f — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 4, 2020

Martin Skrtel with hair. 2020 just keeps on giving us surprises — Damilola Michael Ige aka Calculus (@idmcalculus) November 4, 2020

Skrtel just bossed my team I can’t believe it — Hate this Game (@ReaL_J_KO_) November 4, 2020

Martin Skrtel: "It’s our first win in the Champions League ever, we wish we could play Manchester United every week." Is right, Skrtel 😂 pic.twitter.com/pmzznmjCTT — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 4, 2020

11y 49d – Martin Skrtel ended on the winning side in a Champions League game for the first time since September 2009 (Liverpool vs Debreceni), the second biggest gap between wins in the competition for a player after Denny Landzaat (14y 227d between 1996 and 2010). Overdue. pic.twitter.com/6u5ZN8cS9u — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2020

How fucking insane do you have to be to have a full on bic’d skinhead when you can grow a perfectly full head of hair. Skrtel is a psychopath. pic.twitter.com/QkCytVumXn — Stray Offside (@StrayOffside_) November 4, 2020

Just a reminder that 35 year old Martin Skrtel pocketed Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lNKWhLml9W — 𝗖𝗛𝗥𝗜𝗦 ⚡ | ✊🏿✊🏼 (@FPL_FC) November 4, 2020

Hope Martial offers to swap shirts with Skrtel as a thank you for giving him a career and all this false hype after doing nothing else but skin him 4 years ago — Tommy (@TLister77) November 4, 2020

Conceding to Demba Ba and being denied by Martin Skrtel. In 2020. — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) November 4, 2020

The Basaksehir block have played a blinder tonight. Ex-United man Rafael and ex-Liverpool man Skrtel have ushered, organised, and defended with their lives tonight. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) November 4, 2020