‘Revenge on Martial…’ 35-year-old Martin Skrtel pockets United strikers in shock win and Twitter loves it

Posted by
‘Revenge on Martial…’ 35-year-old Martin Skrtel pockets United strikers in shock win and Twitter loves it

Remember when Anthony Martial dribbled Martin Skrtel and Manchester United fans thought he was the second coming of Pele?!

Five years later, Martial is still at United and has not enjoyed a bigger moment.

Last night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost 2-1 to Istanbul Basaksehir – conceding an absolutely horrific goal to Demba Ba in the process.

To make matters worse, their old right-back Rafael was in the starting XI as well!

Twitter found it hilarious – while United fans couldn’t believe what they were watching…

We hope they beat Everton at the weekend though. We don’t want the Norwegian out a job!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top