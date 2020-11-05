Sakho reacts with class as WADA issue apology to former LFC defender – but they should say sorry to Liverpool & France as well

Mamadou Sakho has issued a statement following WADA’s announcement that the Frenchman was wrongfully accused of doping or any misconduct four years ago.

At the time, the Liverpool centre-back was banned indefinitely while an investigation took place and missed the Europa League Final against Sevilla – despite being one of our best players that season.

He also missed the Euros, which was held in his home country, when he would have been a starter.

Sakho has reacted with grace, as you can see in the tweet below, but who knows what would have happened to his career if this never happened?

He could have won the Europa League with us, considering our defence collapsed without him – and potentially managed to stay – as he never won back Jurgen Klopp’s trust following the allegations.

A sad situation, all in all. Sakho is a good guy and we’re just happy the truth is out there, now. We wish him all the best in his career going forward.