(Video) Messi’s hilarious refusal to press opponent goes viral… Imagine what Jurgen Klopp would do

A video of Lionel Messi refusing to press or tackle an opponent is doing the rounds on Twitter today.

It needs context, as Barca were winning and it was literally the final seconds of the game last night v Dynamo Kiev, but it’s quite funny all the same!

In fairness, the score was only 2-1, and one can only imagine what Jurgen Klopp would do if one of his players put in so little defensive effort if Liverpool were trying to close a game out!

Messi is likely to leave Barca at the end of this season, with Manchester City a potential suitor for his signature.

He’s obviously brilliant and probably the greatest player ever born – but his legs are close to abandoning him and we shouldn’t be too worried if he does end up at a rival.