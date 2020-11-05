(Video) The trailer for Trent & Robbo’s new ‘Wing Men’ show looks hilarious

A new Instagram show called ‘Wing Men’ is dropping today – hosted by Liverpool’s world-class fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Below, you’ll see the trailer, as shared originally on Trent’s Insta.

We very much like the reviews given by Jordan Henderson and others – especially the skipper’s – as he labelled it, ‘a shambles from start to finish’!

Our prediction is that Robbo will be the star of this show, although it’ll feature much of the squad at various points, we imagine.

We love the Scot and think he’s utterly hilarious. It’s going to be great!