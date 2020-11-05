(Video) Trent & Robbo tear into Klopp in the first episode of their new IGTV show

Liverpool full-back duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have released the first episode of their new IGTV show and it’s a belter.

A short clip from it has been shared on Twitter in which the defenders tear into manager Jurgen Klopp for his “ultimate dad dance” at the Premier League title celebration party.

Trent and Robbo joke that the club are investigation who leaked the video – but we’ve got a funny suspicion they know the culprit, considering it was used in the episode!

Take a look at the video below (and make sure you check out Wingmen on IGTV):