Alisson reveals early Diogo Jota conversation that helps explain meteoric rise

Alisson has lauded Diogo Jota for the manner in which the Portuguese has applied himself since arriving at Liverpool.

According to the Brazilian, the best keeper on the planet, Jota was surprised initially at the amount of chances we created per game – with Ali telling him it was his job to take them!

Jota has scored seven goals in just ten appearances, of only five of which were starts, and is already making a mockery of his £45m price-tag, which surprise, surprise, was branded expensive by many observers upon his arrival.

“Very well. As soon as he arrived, after the first game we talked a little. He said ‘wow, there is a lot of chances here in games, right?’. I said ‘yeah, the team works very well offensively, it creates chances’. I told him ‘take the opportunity’. And he is a very hard-working, high-quality guy, down to earth, humble. He arrived to help us a lot and proves that our team is not a one-player team. We are a team with a squad, a very strong group,” Alisson told Brazilian outlet Esporte Interativo.

“We keep the battles within our team. The importance of Firmino I don’t even need to talk about. Everything he’s done for the club and everything he’s been doing. He’s a very supportive player, works for the team, isn’t individualistic at all. He’s helped us a lot so far. So we need everyone for our goals going forward.”

Ali’s praise of fellow forward Roberto Firmino is nice to see as well – but we’re not sure which of the two will start v Manchester City on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp will definitely play 4-3-3, but that means there’s only one space for either Bobby or the new signing.

Before the Atalanta tie, we’d have said Firmino was set to start, but it’s going to be very difficult to leave out the hat-trick hero.