Diogo Jota was Klopp’s Plan C – but then again, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were not first-choice either

It’s funny how things work out, isn’t it?

If Liverpool got our first-choice transfer targets in terms of the forward line since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival, our front-three might look like this: Julian Brandt, Mario Gotze and Timo Werner!

Three excellent Germans, definitely – but we’d not have them in place of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota – no way.

The Mirror are running a report in which it is claimed that Jota was the third-choice attacker for Liverpool this summer, after Werner, who joined Chelsea, and Ismailia Sarr, who is still at Watford in the Championship.

Werner has done well at Chelsea, but we’re more than happy with the brilliant Portuguese, who has seven goals in ten appearances, of which just five were starts!

What a signing he was – and what fortune that it worked out how it did. Remember, Liverpool wanted Brandt before Michael Edwards convinced Jurgen Klopp of Salah – while the boss was also desperate to reunite with Gotze – only for the German to choose a return to Borussia Dortmund instead – allowing us the opportunity to bring Mane in.

Considering we also have Roberto Firmino – and the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Taki Minamino and Divock Origi in reserve – we’d argue that right now – Liverpool have the best attack on the planet.