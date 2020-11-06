Rhys Williams wants a permanent first-team spot and vows to become ‘irreplaceable’ to Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s central defensive starlet Rhys Williams has an ambition to become a regular part of the first-team – which considering he was playing for Kidderminster Harriers last season – is outstanding.

The teenager has already made enormous steps and excelled again midweek against Atalanta in the Champions League, as Liverpool walloped the Italians 5-0 on their own patch.

Williams, starting alongside Joe Gomez, didn’t put a foot wrong – and wants the chances to keep on coming.

“Well, I was hoping for an opportunity but I wasn’t hoping for it as good as this! I’m happy the boss trusts me and I’m going to keep repaying his faith with performances and nights like this, so hopefully I keep getting an opportunity and keep doing everyone proud,” he told the official website.

“I want to become an irreplaceable piece of this side. It’s a great team with great players. I know it’s going to be hard but I’m willing to put the effort in, keep working and hopefully keep putting in performances when I get the chance.”

On Sunday, Liverpool face Manchester City, knowing a win will see us go eight points clear of our biggest rivals for the Premier League title before the second international break of the campaign.

That’s some lead – and one that’ll be hard for Pep Guardiola’s side to claw back.

Williams remains an option, although we’re pretty sure Jurgen Klopp will go with Joel Matip, who is fit and has been training all week.

Considering we’ve all but qualified from the Champions League Group already though, expect Williams to get more starts in Europe.