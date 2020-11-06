(Video) New angle shows what Diogo Jota actually did for hat-trick goal – wasn’t a rebound & was maybe best of the three

We thought the third goal Diogo Jota scored v Atalanta involved the Portuguese getting a rebounded touch off the keeper and sliding into an empty net.

On first viewing, it was the least impressive of his treble, but this video shows it was perhaps the best of the lot!

You’ll see in the slowed-down clip below that Jota actually rolls his foot over the ball to send it under the keepers leg and enable him to go past him with ease.

It’s sensational. We’re finding new ways to be blown away by this guy every second!

Check it out for yourself, below!